Finance Of America Companies (FOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

