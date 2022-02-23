Financial Review: NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) versus Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF)

Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) and NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and NutraLife BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burcon NutraScience $20,000.00 4,932.53 -$3.48 million N/A N/A NutraLife BioSciences $1.26 million 12.32 -$2.89 million ($0.04) -2.25

NutraLife BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Burcon NutraScience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Burcon NutraScience and NutraLife BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burcon NutraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Burcon NutraScience and NutraLife BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burcon NutraScience N/A 0.41% 0.35% NutraLife BioSciences -934.45% -41,321.96% -109.08%

Risk & Volatility

Burcon NutraScience has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burcon NutraScience beats NutraLife BioSciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burcon NutraScience (Get Rating)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages. It also provides Supertein, a canola protein isolate for use in beverages, confectionery, aerated desserts, and protein bars; and Puratein, a canola protein isolate for use in baked goods, protein cereal bars, dressings, sauces, and meat substitutes. The company was formerly known as Burcon Capital Corp. and changed its name to Burcon NutraScience Corporation in October 1999. Burcon NutraScience Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NutraLife BioSciences (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names. The company was founded by Edgar Jason Ward on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.