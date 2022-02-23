FIO Protocol Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0896 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002209 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003836 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,141,678 coins and its circulating supply is 476,569,689 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

