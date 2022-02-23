Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.69 and traded as low as C$14.03. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.16, with a volume of 34,067 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$474.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.53%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.