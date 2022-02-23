First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

