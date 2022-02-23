First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

