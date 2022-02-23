First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $188.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. First Republic Bank traded as low as $161.59 and last traded at $161.80, with a volume of 47288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRC. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,877 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.