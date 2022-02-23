First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Shares Down 1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.85. 20,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 30,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.