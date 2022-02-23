First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $178.45

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $178.45 and last traded at $178.45, with a volume of 20186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.54.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,792,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2,410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

