First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.13. Approximately 149,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 404,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

