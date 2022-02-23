First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 2.17% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the period.

LDSF stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

