First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.55 and last traded at $56.69. Approximately 7,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 27,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.