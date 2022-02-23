First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 36,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 138,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

