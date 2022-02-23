First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.63% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $62,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

