First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.63% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $62,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 732.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.
NASDAQ HYLS opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.