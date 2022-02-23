First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Get First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.