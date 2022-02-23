Fiserv (FISV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/14/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $140.00.

2/9/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $131.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Fiserv had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $148.00 to $150.00.

1/12/2022 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/11/2022 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 226,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,183. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

