Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 27,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

