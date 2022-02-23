Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,183. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

