Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down to $166.30

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.30, but opened at $160.03. Five Below shares last traded at $160.13, with a volume of 521 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 12.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Five Below by 53.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

