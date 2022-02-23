Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.47 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN traded down $10.21 on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. Five9 has a 1-year low of $103.59 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Five9 by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.