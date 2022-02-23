Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $754.5-757.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.50 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $10.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. 3,131,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,520. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.69. Five9 has a 52-week low of $103.59 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.74.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Five9 by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 720,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Five9 by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,718,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Five9 by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.