Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.89

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 10574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $164,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

