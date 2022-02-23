Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.89

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 10574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $164,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
