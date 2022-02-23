Flixxo Reaches One Day Volume of $120.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $877,646.31 and approximately $120.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00110213 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

