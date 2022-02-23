Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Announces Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 1,151,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

