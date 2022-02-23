Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.900 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,406. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

