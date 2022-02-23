Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79 billion-$3.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,406. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after buying an additional 99,467 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.