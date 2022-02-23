Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 192.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Fluor worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fluor by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after buying an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

