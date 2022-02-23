Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 19920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Specifically, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,354 shares of company stock worth $15,023,460.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $919,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $25,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

