Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,293 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 728.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

