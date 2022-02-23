Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $883.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

