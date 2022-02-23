Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.78

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
FOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21.
In other news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 260.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 166.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the second quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forestar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
