Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
