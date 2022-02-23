Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

