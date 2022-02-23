Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.