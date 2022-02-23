Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $109.29. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $108.23, with a volume of 1,677 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

