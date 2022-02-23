Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $37,439.82 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,359 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

