Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,432,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

