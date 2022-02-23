Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $427.40 million-$441.89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.78.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

