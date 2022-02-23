Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.51

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $116.56, with a volume of 11181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

