Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $116.51

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $116.56, with a volume of 11181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
