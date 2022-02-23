Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,779. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

