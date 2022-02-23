Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FRG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 626,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

