Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.
FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.
FRG stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. 626,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franchise Group (FRG)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.