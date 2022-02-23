Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by 19.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. 2,292,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

