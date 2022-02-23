Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €80.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.83 ($75.94).

ETR FME opened at €60.16 ($68.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

