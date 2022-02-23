Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $33.90

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.90, but opened at $32.84. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 8,799 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.08.
The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
