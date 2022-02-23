Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €38.00 ($43.18) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.73 ($54.24).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €33.51 ($38.08) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

