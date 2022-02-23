Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $27.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 412 shares.
The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (NYSE:FDP)
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)
