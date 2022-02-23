Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $27.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 412 shares.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after acquiring an additional 178,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

