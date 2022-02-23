Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Friendz has a total market cap of $348,997.39 and $90,543.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00035974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,087,980 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

