FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Position Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,102 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of FS KKR Capital worth $14,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

