FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

In other news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,933.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.