Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.