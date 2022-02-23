Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.67 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.000-$7.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 696,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $122.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

