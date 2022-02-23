Fundamental Research Increases Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Price Target to C$0.40

Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.37 to C$0.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.13.

In other news, Director Claudio Ciavarella purchased 3,966,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,067,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$844,721.71.

