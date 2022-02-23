Fundamental Research Lowers Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target to $1.72

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.72 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,421. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,139,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,424,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

