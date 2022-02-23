Fundamental Research Lowers Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target to $1.72

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.72 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,421. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
